IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.89 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,814,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 2.0 %

CG stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $48.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

