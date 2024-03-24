IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.91 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 84,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Boston Properties by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 176,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 137,058 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $63.27 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

