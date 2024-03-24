IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.27 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 630,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 19.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 312,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51,701 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

