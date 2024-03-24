IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UDR alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in UDR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of UDR by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 68.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in UDR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE UDR opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

UDR Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at UDR

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.