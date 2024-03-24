IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lucid Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Lucid Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Lucid Group stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

