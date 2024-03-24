IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of H. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,737,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,440,275 shares of company stock valued at $222,698,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Shares of H opened at $159.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.02, a PEG ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $159.93.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

