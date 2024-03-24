IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $168.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

