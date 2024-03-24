IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

Get Revvity alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 84.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on RVTY shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $103.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.48. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $139.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.