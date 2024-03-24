IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Liberty Global by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in Liberty Global by 68.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 1,309.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,226 shares of company stock worth $1,942,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

