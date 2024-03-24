IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,301,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. 2Xideas AG acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,548,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RVTY opened at $103.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.48. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $139.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

