IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POR. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

