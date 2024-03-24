IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 85.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after buying an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,182,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $80.74. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,543 shares of company stock worth $6,631,587. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

