IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life stock opened at $115.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.83. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

