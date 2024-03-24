IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,349 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.2% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $85.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,919. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

