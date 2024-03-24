IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 151 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of BILL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of BILL by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 13.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

BILL opened at $68.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.49. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.01, a PEG ratio of 187.54 and a beta of 1.66.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. Equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

