IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,991 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,970 shares of company stock worth $2,332,665. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $70.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.90. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

