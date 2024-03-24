IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 489 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 51.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,047,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,622.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $74,152,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $180.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.58 and its 200 day moving average is $146.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $182.29.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.80%.

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.64.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

