IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,963 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,857 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,733.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLF. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $21.57.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.