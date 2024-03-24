IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 6,201 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get DaVita alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in DaVita by 19.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in DaVita by 21.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after buying an additional 64,652 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 1,284.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $134.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.20.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.