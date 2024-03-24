IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 7,240 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 36,038 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.04 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

