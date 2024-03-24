IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 8,376 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AES alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in AES by 55.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

AES Stock Performance

AES opened at $16.24 on Friday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.10%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.