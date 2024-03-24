IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 8,376 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 3,172.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AES. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

