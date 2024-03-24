IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes $1.81 Million Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth $36,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $92.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CELH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at $31,715,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,715,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

