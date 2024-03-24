IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 176.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.7 %

CPB stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Campbell Soup

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.