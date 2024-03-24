IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 41.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

ETSY opened at $67.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $116.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.40 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

