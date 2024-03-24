IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,256,000 after buying an additional 446,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,812,000 after buying an additional 96,983 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,204,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,257,000 after buying an additional 272,184 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $45.34 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

