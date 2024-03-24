IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after buying an additional 7,934,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Robert Half during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 2,249.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,969,000 after buying an additional 1,529,845 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Robert Half during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Robert Half by 74.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,739,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,785,000 after buying an additional 1,172,351 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE RHI opened at $79.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.36. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

