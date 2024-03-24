IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IGM shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$35.06 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$30.34 and a 52-week high of C$42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of C$8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.84.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$768.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$773.00 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Equities research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.7088204 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

