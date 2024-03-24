Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT) Position Increased by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 170.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,217 shares during the period. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October makes up about 3.3% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 25.38% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October worth $27,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 170,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Trading Down 0.0 %

IOCT opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

