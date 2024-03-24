Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Acquired by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 331.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,704 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October comprises about 4.0% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 7.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $32,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS POCT opened at $37.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $478.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

