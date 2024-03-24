Insider Buying: Macro Metals Limited (ASX:M4M) Insider Buys A$35,029.38 in Stock

Macro Metals Limited (ASX:M4M – Get Free Report) insider Tolga Kumova purchased 7,005,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$35,029.38 ($23,045.64).
Tolga Kumova also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Tolga Kumova purchased 10,000,002 shares of Macro Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.01 ($32,894.74).
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Tolga Kumova purchased 15,523,682 shares of Macro Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$62,094.73 ($40,851.79).
