Insider Selling: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) COO Sells $35,207.68 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,148,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,178,792.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,036,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.