Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells $40,625.20 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 6,615 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $23,549.40.

On Monday, January 22nd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,657 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $10,918.01.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 8.1 %

SOUN opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOUN shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.90 target price (down from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after buying an additional 676,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 415.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669,606 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 145.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,110 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 517.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,465 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

