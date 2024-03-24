Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $942.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $743.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $258.50 and a 52-week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

