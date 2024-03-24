Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Get Insperity alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NSP

Insperity Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:NSP opened at $105.07 on Friday. Insperity has a 1-year low of $90.80 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.