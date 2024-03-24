Intrusion (INTZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect Intrusion to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Intrusion Trading Up 8.5 %
NASDAQ INTZ opened at $0.23 on Friday. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.
Shares of Intrusion are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, March 25th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 25th.
Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.
