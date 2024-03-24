Intrusion (INTZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect Intrusion to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion Trading Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ INTZ opened at $0.23 on Friday. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

Shares of Intrusion are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, March 25th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion

Intrusion Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 67.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 186,350 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at $354,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.