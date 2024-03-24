Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.87

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 70319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 300,826 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 176,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,394,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

