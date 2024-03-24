iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.51 on Friday. iPower has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.89.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iPower will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
