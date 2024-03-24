iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lessened by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,441,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 12.4% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $101,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.