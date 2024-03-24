iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,191,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 691,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 660.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 851,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 739,836 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $71.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $72.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.