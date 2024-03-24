iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s 10th Largest Position

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,012,701,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,333,000 after buying an additional 237,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,524,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,644,000 after buying an additional 225,697 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $113.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

