iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) is Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 4.3% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.57% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $47,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $90.15 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
