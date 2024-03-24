iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $46,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,455,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.