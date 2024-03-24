iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,854,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock opened at $128.06 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $129.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

