Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,658 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,271 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth about $63,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Jabil by 15.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Jabil by 87.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 86,285 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.44 and a 200-day moving average of $127.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

