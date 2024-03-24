Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

JEF stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

