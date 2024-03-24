John C. Malone Acquires 35,780 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 35,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $230,065.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,402,498 shares in the company, valued at $47,598,062.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $6.69 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 47,265.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,065,000 after purchasing an additional 536,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

