Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $97,222,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 503,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,505,000 after buying an additional 488,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,489,000 after buying an additional 377,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after buying an additional 270,404 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JLL opened at $190.74 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $195.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

