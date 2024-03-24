K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.86.

KNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

