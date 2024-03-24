Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 1,934 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 208,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

